First Financial Corp IN Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Financial Corp IN cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,168,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

