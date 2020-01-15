First Financial Corp IN Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.32. 4,155,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069,974. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

