First Financial Corp IN Sells 413 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for about 1.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIS. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIS traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $157.63. 62,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.47 and a 200-day moving average of $148.13. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $126.39 and a 52 week high of $158.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6831 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

