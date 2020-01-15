First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stock Position Increased by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after buying an additional 535,093 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 748.5% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,249,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,146,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,970 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 965,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 74,537 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 455,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 163,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,056. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $32.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

