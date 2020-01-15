First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Trading Up 1%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.86 and last traded at $32.86, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.1065 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGR. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 62.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 19,488 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

