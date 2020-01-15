First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.23 and last traded at $20.23, approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 155,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,954.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 33,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter.

