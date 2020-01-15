Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. 73,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17. Fiverr International has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fiverr International stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Fiverr International as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

