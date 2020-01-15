Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives $25.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLXN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:FLXN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 935,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.51% and a negative return on equity of 271.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

