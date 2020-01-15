Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives $25.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.88.
Several analysts recently weighed in on FLXN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.
NASDAQ:FLXN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 935,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.
Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.
Further Reading: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.