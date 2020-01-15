Flowchain (FLC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,222.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Flowchain has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00023512 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $11,222.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $527.31 or 0.06008073 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024923 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00127944 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001537 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

