Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Trading Up 12.4%

Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) were up 12.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.98, approximately 1,968,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 880,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLDM shares. UBS Group upgraded Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 57.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 21,055.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Fluidigm by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 35,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

