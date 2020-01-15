Foresight Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,054,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,144,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $137.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $120.37 and a 12-month high of $138.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

