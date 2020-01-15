Foresight Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 159.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $27.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

