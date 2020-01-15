Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $91.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.28 and a twelve month high of $92.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

