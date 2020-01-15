Foresight Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,417 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 41,620,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,201,581,000 after buying an additional 431,656 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 22,050,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,438,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,431 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,750.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,978,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537,844 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.24%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

