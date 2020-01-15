FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 62,057 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,057 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 40.02% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 3,460.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWCO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,433. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

