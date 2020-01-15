FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys 153,575 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1,228.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,575 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,178. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4658 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

