FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys 181,003 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,003 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up 1.8% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 2.88% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $50,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.77. 1,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,033. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $50.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

