FormulaFolio Investments LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 976,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,058 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 2.58% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,732.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PHB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,967. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0643 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

