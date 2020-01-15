FormulaFolio Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,691 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Surevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.39. The stock had a trading volume of 68,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,911. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.24. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $80.71.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9431 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

