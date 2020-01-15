FormulaFolio Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,739,000 after buying an additional 2,047,707 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $652,536,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,226.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 176,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after buying an additional 172,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,647,000 after buying an additional 151,338 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.93 on Wednesday, reaching $421.07. 604,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $394.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $270.63 and a 1-year high of $420.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

