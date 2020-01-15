Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded to Buy at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

FRTA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Forterra from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Forterra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Forterra in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.93.

NASDAQ:FRTA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.88. 46,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,382. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. Forterra has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.55 million, a P/E ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $464.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Forterra’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Forterra will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Forterra by 2,552.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Forterra by 29.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Forterra during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forterra during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Forterra by 60.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

