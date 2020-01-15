Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 200,000 shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 395.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

