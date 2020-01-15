Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.61.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FET. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

In other news, CEO C Christopher Gaut bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew L. Waite bought 585,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $750,000.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 656,150 shares in the company, valued at $839,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 908,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,201. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 9,463.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,856 shares in the last quarter. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 67,884 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FET stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 589,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $186.68 million, a P/E ratio of 81.50 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

