Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Short Interest Down 22.5% in December

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 940,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Andrew L. Waite purchased 585,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $750,000.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 656,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 908,438 shares of company stock worth $1,160,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9,463.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,856 shares in the last quarter. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 67,884 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,100. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $186.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 91.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.66.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

