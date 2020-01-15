Franklin Financial Network (FSB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.58 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, analysts expect Franklin Financial Network to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FSB opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $491.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Franklin Financial Network has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $35.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

