Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of FRAF stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.44. 4,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089. Franklin Financial Services has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $39.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.94 million, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Kimberly Rzomp purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

