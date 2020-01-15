Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been assigned a €89.00 ($103.49) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.44 ($90.04).

Shares of FRA opened at €71.70 ($83.37) on Wednesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($113.09). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €75.49.

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

