Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FCX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.48.

FCX stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 901,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,533,584. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.51. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,422 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,757 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 263,629 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 729,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

