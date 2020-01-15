Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 625 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWI opened at $101.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $104.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.34.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

