Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.59 per share, with a total value of $99,951.11. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,685,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average of $115.12. The company has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $140.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

