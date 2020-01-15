Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 1,765 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 44.6% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,514.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,543,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,858 shares of company stock worth $5,390,884 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on ON Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.23. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

