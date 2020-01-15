Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 346,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $114.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,268. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average of $114.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.87 and a 12-month high of $115.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

