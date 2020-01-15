Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $343,000 Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,375,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on L3Harris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.62.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $212.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $135.78 and a twelve month high of $217.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.71.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

