Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $532,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $304,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,239,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,771. The firm has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $307.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

