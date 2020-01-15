Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 286 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,066,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after buying an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,875,000 after buying an additional 1,060,997 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,214,000 after buying an additional 1,398,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,373,000 after acquiring an additional 528,022 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,050. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average is $79.69. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $83.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

