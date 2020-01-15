Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,307,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after buying an additional 6,386,504 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,012,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,073,763,000 after buying an additional 2,939,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

