F&V Capital Management LLC Purchases 471 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 31,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Nomura boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.09.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $6.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.20. 1,469,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $222.00 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

