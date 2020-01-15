F&V Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

F&V Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Harley-Davidson accounts for approximately 1.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Harley-Davidson worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,185,000 after buying an additional 455,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,008,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,789,000 after buying an additional 159,144 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,314,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,043,000 after buying an additional 377,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,871,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,039,000 after buying an additional 52,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,768,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,672,000 after buying an additional 45,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $321,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at $426,050.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,465 shares of company stock worth $2,778,503. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOG. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

HOG traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,340. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. Harley-Davidson Inc has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $41.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

