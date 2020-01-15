GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Trading Up 3.4%

GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:GAILF)’s share price rose 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65, approximately 210 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03.

About GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:GAILF)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas transmission company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas to the power, city gas distribution, fertilizer, and other sectors.

