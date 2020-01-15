Gainplan LLC Increases Stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY)

Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIY. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd during the second quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. 56,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,072. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

