Gainplan LLC Invests $412,000 in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Intra-Cellular Therapies comprises approximately 0.2% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Andrew Satlin sold 11,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $302,749.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,351.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $567,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,185 shares in the company, valued at $37,518,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.