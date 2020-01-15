Gainplan LLC Purchases New Shares in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. Karuna Therapeutics comprises 0.5% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $616,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $985,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $816,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,294,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KRTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

In related news, Director Heather Preston acquired 788 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,554.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $169,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Healy acquired 156,250 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 158,465 shares of company stock worth $15,155,159.

Shares of KRTX stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $85.30. 659,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,448. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

