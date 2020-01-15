Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,218 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.4% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,655 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

NYSE:JPM opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

