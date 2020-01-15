GAMB Hits Market Capitalization of $513,866.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. One GAMB token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. GAMB has a total market cap of $513,866.00 and approximately $275,371.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GAMB has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $532.59 or 0.06042902 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025291 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035755 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00119171 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001535 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.