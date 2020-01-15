GameCredits Trading 6.8% Lower This Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, YoBit and BitBay. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $34,253.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00664282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008827 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000454 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, YoBit, BitBay, Crex24, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Coinrail and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

