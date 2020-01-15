Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 45

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Games Workshop Group stock opened at GBX 6,770 ($89.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,987 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,064.92. Games Workshop Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,785 ($36.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,314.85 ($83.07).

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 145.90 ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Games Workshop Group will post 17599.9990953 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,022 ($66.06) per share, with a total value of £5,373.54 ($7,068.59).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GAW. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Games Workshop Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,750 ($62.48) price objective for the company.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.