GameStop (NYSE:GME) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

GameStop (NYSE:GME) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of net loss for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.15.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a market cap of $313.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. GameStop has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

