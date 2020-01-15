Gardiner Nancy B Sells 318 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Gardiner Nancy B lowered its stake in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. NESTLE S A/S comprises 2.6% of Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas cut NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NSRGY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,960. The firm has a market cap of $326.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.69. NESTLE S A/S has a 52-week low of $83.70 and a 52-week high of $114.87.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

