Gayn Erickson Sells 20,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,515 shares in the company, valued at $898,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,559. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aehr Test Systems stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.30% of Aehr Test Systems worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

