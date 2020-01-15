GCN Coin (GCN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $124.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 22% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $7.50, $13.77 and $5.60. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $109,605.00 and $124.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00670315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009117 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

